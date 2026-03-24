A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a Muni bus early Tuesday morning near Union Square, after he reportedly fell from the sidewalk into the path of the bus.

The collision happened near the intersection of Geary and Kearny streets around 6:50 am Tuesday, according to a tweet from the SFMTA.

"We are deeply saddened to share that at approximately 6:50 a.m. this morning, a 38 Geary bus was travelling west (outbound) on Geary Boulevard near Keany [sic] Street, when a male pedestrian reportedly fell from the sidewalk and made contact with the Muni bus," the agency says.

They add, "Emergency personnel responded to the incident and transported the man to the hospital, where, tragically, he died. Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family."

We are deeply saddened to share that at approximately 6:50 a.m. this morning, a 38 Geary bus was travelling west (outbound) on Geary Boulevard near Keany Street, when a male pedestrian reportedly fell from the sidewalk and made contact with the Muni bus. (1/4) — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) March 24, 2026



As per protocol, the bus driver involved is undergoing drug and alcohol testing and is being placed on non-driving leave.

The SFPD is reportedly investigating the crash, and the victim has not been publicly identified.

This adds to a string of a pedestrian deaths that have happened in the first three months of the year.

As Walk SF noted, as of mid-March, the city had just seen five pedestrian deaths in the span of five weeks, including the tragic death of a two-year-old girl in Mission Bay. Arrests were made last week in connection both with that death, and an early March collision in North Beach that killed a pedestrian and injured a scooter rider.

Photo via SFMTA