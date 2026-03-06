One person is dead and another was injured in a collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter Thursday night in North Beach.

The collision happened around 10:42 pm Thursday, as KRON4 reports, at the intersection of Kearny Street and Broadway. The vehicle, a gray SUV or crossover, was reportedly reversing downhill on Kearny when it struck a passing scooter and its rider.

Video from the Citizen app appears to show the vehicle not in the roadway of Kearny, but on the concrete steps that form the sidewalk on one side of the street, rammed up against a building.

The electric scooter can be seen lying in the middle of the street.

via Citizen

One person, presumably the scooter rider, was killed, and another person was reportedly injured — though it is not clear whether that second person is the driver or another bystander.

No further information has been provided about the victim(s).

The collision remains under investigation by the SFPD.