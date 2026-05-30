- A woman was critically injured after being hit by a Recology garbage truck in San Francisco's Tenderloin on Friday morning in an alley close to the intersection of Ellis and Jones Streets. Authorities with Recology say their investigation into what took place remains ongoing. [KGO]
- Oscar winner Marcia Lucas, editor of the original "Star Wars," died on Wednesday in Rancho Mirage, California at the age of 80. The ex-wife of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, she was often considered an "unsung hero" of the franchise's early success. [KTVU]
- Jesse Manuel Figueroa, the 36-year-old San Jose father of three convicted of killing his 8-month-old daughter, was given a sentence of 25 years to life on Friday in Santa Clara County Court. [NBC]
- Arcadia's former mayor, Eileen Wang, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of acting as an illegal agent for the People's Republic of China and now faces a possible maximum sentence of ten years in prison. Her sentencing is currently scheduled for Oct. 6. [CBS]
- Oakland entertainment zone Plank announced Saturday that it will permanently shutter after a dozen years in business on Aug. 2. This news arrives mere weeks after corporate competitor Dave & Buster’s opened their latest new branch across the street from Plank. [KRON4]
- Beloved vintage store Held Over on Haight Street has announced its sudden closure after 50 years. Today will be the store's final day in operation with all remaining items priced at $9. [SFGATE]
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