Bystanders, including an EMT, came to the aid of a cyclist who received traumatic injuries, but is expected to survive, after she was struck by a driver in the Inner Sunset, and a pedestrian was found dead in the street in the Outer Mission as the result of an early morning hit-and-run.

This past week was particularly deadly for non-drivers. SFist reported Monday that a two-year-old was killed last Friday in a horrific crash in Mission Bay by a driver who reportedly appeared to have attempted to flee the scene. On Thursday evening, a driver who was reversing downhill on Kearny Street in North Beach struck and killed a male pedestrian on the sidewalk. Debris from the collision then caused a man on a nearby scooter to crash, sending him to the hospital with injuries.

Just a few hours later, as the Chronicle reports, a second pedestrian was fatally struck by a driver in the Outer Mission who reportedly fled the scene. The pedestrian was found lying in the street and declared dead around 2:30 am Friday after emergency responders performed life-saving measures. No arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

Per Bay City News, Friday’s hit-and-run marks five pedestrian deaths in San Francisco so far this year, according to the group Walk SF, which is pushing for quicker progress on the city’s Vision Zero initiatives.

"Two lives cut short unnecessarily,” said Walk SF Executive Director Jodie Medeiros, referring to Thursday and Friday's deaths. “It doesn't have to be this way. San Francisco can and should do better to keep us safe."

Additionally, KRON4 reports that a female bicyclist was struck by a driver a little before 3 pm in the Inner Sunset Friday, on Irving Street between 7th and 8th avenues. The bicyclist was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to a post on Reddit, the bicyclist is expected to survive, but she has a long recovery ahead of her.

Other Redditors said bystanders, including a nearby EMT, were able to immediately put a tourniquet on the cyclist’s leg, potentially saving her life.

The driver remained at the scene, and alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation. Anyone with information about the bicyclist’s case should contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 and use case number #260128153.

Image: carlballou/Getty Images

