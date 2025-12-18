We have yet another big SF Super Bowl live performance added to the Super Bowl weekend of February 6-8, and it’s a Dave Chappelle show at the Chase Center February 7, so who knows, maybe Elon Musk will show up and get booed again.

There’s been a glut of big-name live concert acts scheduled to play in San Francisco on the weekend of the Super Bowl in Santa Clara (February 6-8, 2026), based on the assumption there will be gobs of tourists with unlimited spending money who will show up for anything in SF even though it's 45 miles away from where the game is being played. We’ve already seen the announcements of a Sting concert at the Palace of Fine Arts, Chris Stapleton at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, and DJ Shaquille O'Neal and T-Pain at the Cow Palace.

Then just Thursday morning, the Chronicle reported that a Diplo and Calvin Harris concert was just announced at Pier 80. Now the Chase Center is getting in on the action too, with the announcement of a Dave Chappelle show at the Chase Center scheduled for the night before the Super Bowl, Saturday February 7.

As with most Dave Chappelle shows, there will be no phones allowed, and attendees will be forced to leave their phone in a Yondr pouch. And I’m kind of with Chappelle on that one, though more so because I think people having their phones out so much ruins live shows.

But there are certainly reasons to loathe Dave Chappelle, who’s fashioned himself an (admittedly enormously popular) anti-cancel culture hero with his new incarnation as chief antagonist against trans people and the disabled community. Chappelle also took the money bag from the Riyadh Comedy Festival sponsored by the brutal regime of Saudi sheikhs, and at Chappelle’s 2022 Chase Center show, he brought Elon Musk onstage in order to kiss the South African billionaire’s ass (while the crowd booed Musk pretty thoroughly).

But if you can’t get enough of that complete sell-out Dave Chappelle, tickets for his show go on sale Friday, December 19 at 12 noon, on Ticketmaster.

Image: CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)