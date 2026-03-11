The daily lineups are now here for Outside Lands 2026, and after a couple of pre-sales last week and the lineup announcement, three-day tickets have sold out in record time.

There is usually a month or more between the time that the Outside Lands three-day tickets go on sale and the single-day passes go up. But demand this year was clearly high following the early lineup announcement last week — coinciding with two presales that are usually conducted blind, with no lineup — and maybe it's all because Charli xcx is headlining! Just six days after the general on-sale date for three-day passes, they're all sold out — that's GA, GA+, and VIP. And there's now a waitlist for those.

VIP and GA+ three-day tickets actually were sold out as of Saturday, March 7, after the general public sale only began two days earlier.

Today, we are learning the day-by-day lineups for the festival, which runs from August 7 to 9 in Golden Gate Park. Charli xcx will kick things off as Friday's headliner, along with Labrinth, GRiZTRONICS (Subtronics + GRiZ), Turnstile, GloRilla, and Geese. The Strokes headline on Saturday, along with The xx, Djo, and PinkPantheress. And Sunday's headliner is RÜFÜS DU SOL, with a dancier lineup including Disco Lines, Empire of the Sun, and Temper Trap, as well as rapper Baby Keem.

Single-day passes go on sale Thursday, March 12, at noon Pacific Time — and at this rate, these might go very fast too. At least the Friday ones?

Single-day GA tickets start at $249, GA+ start at $375, and single-day VIP start at $599. Single-day passes for the ultra-VIP Golden Gate Club start at $2,369, and the promoters say that a limited number of three-day Golden Gate Club passes remain available as well.

Top image: Photo: Josh Stansfield/SFist