Basketball Hall of Famer turned DJ Shaquille O'Neal is throwing a big ticketed party event in the Bay Area over Super Bowl Weekend, and T-Pain and Tiësto are both scheduled to perform.

Dubbed "part circus, part carnival, part festival," Shaq's Fun House is coming to the Bay Area for its eighth iteration over Super Bowl weekend in February. The event, which in previous years has tagged along with the Super Bowl in its host city and brought together major stars in hip-hop and the DJ circuit, will be landing at the Cow Palace in Daly City on Friday, February 6, and tickets go on sale this Friday (Dec 12) at 10 am.

Tickets are starting at $249.99 for the event — and it should be noted that two years ago, when the Super Bowl was in Las Vegas, the Shaq's Fun House event there had tickets starting at $99, so the Bay Area markup is indeed real.

The event features circus performers, carnival games and rides, cocktail bars, as well as performances on a concert stage, and also featured this year, besides T-Pain and Tiësto, will be DJ and producer Disco Lines.

Shaq himself, aka DJ DIESEL, may also perform as he has in years past, but he doesn't appear on the official bill.

The video below shows a recap of the New Orleans iteration of Shaq's Fun House in February 2025. There is apparently some sort of open bar — Shaq says, "Once you pay your money, everything's free," but that may only be the sponsored options, which in this year's case will include Cutwater canned cocktails, and Nutrl canned vodka spritzes.

Also scheduled for that same night, February 6, is a concert by the one and only Sting at the Palace of Fine Arts. Then, on Saturday, February 7, The Killers will be playing the same venue, and across town at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, country star Chris Stapleton will also be putting on a show.