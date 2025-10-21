There will be a big concert in the middle of SF's Civic Center the night before Super Bowl Sunday in February, with headliner Chris Stapleton joined by at least one other artist, Grammy-winner Sierra Farrell, and other concerts TBA.

A new benefit concert was announced earlier today for Super Bowl Weekend, when many tourists will be in town for Super Bowl festivities in Santa Clara. And the headliner will be mega-popular country star Chris Stapleton.

Shortly after having to cancel shows in Hollywood, Florida due to illness, Stapleton announced the San Francisco show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, which is happening Saturday, February 7, 2026, with "special guest" Sierra Farrell.

The show is being sponsored by the Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) for the Super Bowl, and part of the proceeds will go to Mayor Daniel Lurie's poverty-fighting nonprofit, Tipping Point Community.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday, October 24, at 10 am. Chris Stapleton Fan Club members, BAHC members, and Tipping Point members will have access to a presale beginning Thursday.

This is being billed as part of the BAHC Live! Concert Series, "a marquee set of live music events celebrating Super Bowl LX at the iconic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium," and more concerts in the series "will be announced in the coming weeks."

Stapleton is, of course, a very different artist from Bad Bunny, the Spanish-language rapper and singer who has been booked as this year's halftime show act at the Super Bowl — much to the displeasure of Fox News et al.

In a statement, Zaileen Janmohamed, president and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee, says, "With the BAHC Live! Concert Series, we are once again showcasing the fusion of sport, art, entertainment, and culture in a way that only the Bay Area can. The Bay has a rich and storied history in art, entertainment, and sports, and we are convening moments when all those elements come together to unite the region while creating unforgettable experiences for our fans and our community.”

Top image: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)