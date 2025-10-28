Music legend Sting was just announced as a headliner of the Super Bowl Weekend concert series in San Francisco, which is being put on by the NFL's hospitality provider.

We learned last week that country music star Chris Stapleton would be doing a Saturday show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 7, ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. And now, the NFL's hospitality provider, On Location, has announced there will be a Friday, February 6 concert as well, headlined by the one and only Sting, at the Palace of Fine Arts.

The concert will be taking place not in the theater at the Palace of Fine Arts, but in the event space, and it will feature all-inclusive food and beverage stations and "appearances by NFL legends." Tickets, which can be found here, start at $750 for general admission.

This is part of Super Bowl LX Studio 60, and VIP packages are available as well, which include other events.

"Witnessing a larger-than-life icon like Sting perform in an intimate venue such as The Palace of Fine Arts on Super Bowl weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," says Paul Caine, president of On Location, in a statement. "The Super Bowl is more than just a game, and On Location delivers more than just a ticket. Through incredible hospitality and unique experiences, we bring fans closer than ever to the weekend-long celebration of sport, music, food, and culture that the Super Bowl has become globally recognized for."

And Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of events, international and club business, adds, "Sting is a legendary artist with a timeless catalog, and we know fans will have an incredible time seeing his performance ahead of the biggest game of the year."

Sting is a 17-time Grammy Award winner and he is on his way to an EGOT — he has an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and has been nominated four times for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Sting was last in San Francisco in early 2020, performing in the musical he wrote, The Last Ship.

He'll be joined on stage at this show by his longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. The three are currently on the Sting 3.0 Tour, and will be performing next week at the Hard Rock in Hollywood.

On Location promised that more concert events would be added to the Super Bowl festivities in San Francisco, so there still may be more announcements to come.

The Super Bowl, whether the 49ers make it that far or not, will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8.

Top image: Sting performs onstage during his "STING 3.0" World Tour at Eventim Apollo on October 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)