With the 2026 Super Bowl and several World Cup games coming to Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers say they’re sprucing the place up with plenty of enhanced 4K, 5G, and whatever amenities there are in the pricey luxury suites.

On February 8, 2026, Super Bowl 60 will be played at Santa Clara’s Levi's Stadium. Then just four months later, World Cup games are coming to Levi’s Stadium too, though those will mostly be first-round matches, plus one round-of-32 match on July 1, 2026. Either way, the stadium will need to be ready for its close-up, and the Chronicle reports that the 49ers are making $200 million worth of improvements to Levi’s Stadium as the big events approach.

According to a press release from the 49ers, the improvements will be “new venue features that will enhance the fan experience and maintain the building’s status as a world-class venue.” Though looking through these improvements, it seems many are more geared toward improving the luxury-suite and VIP fan experience.

Though one upgrade should be noticeable from home while watching a 49ers game (or the Super Bowl, or a World Cup match). The 49ers say a “new LED field lighting system will brighten the playing surface for primetime night games while conserving energy.”

And it sounds like they’re also getting some cool new video scoreboards. The 49ers' release touts “new state-of-the-art video boards, which will give Levi’s Stadium the largest 4K display in the league.” The team also says that 13,000 square feet of LED screens will be added or upgraded.

The team says there will be better internet connectivity too, which is probably a good call, given the large number of sellouts they’re looking at. They claim they’re putting in new Cisco Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure with 1,300 high-speed internet access points that they say will deliver “the best connectivity of any building in the NFL.”

Curiously, the team also says they’re adding “frictionless concession stands [that] will provide an alternative, cashierless way for fans to obtain basic food and beverage.” Now I’m not sure whether the marketing term “frictionless” even has any objective meaning, and it sounds like the goal of this may be to just employ fewer concessions staff.

But I do think it's funny that the 49ers are referring to Levi’s Stadium concessions as “basic food and beverage.”

As for what is not basic, the VIP and luxury ticket holders are getting nicer things, and may be the big driver here with so many high-rollers coming to town to watch games in 2026. The 49ers say they are adding “20 additional field seats” for “field-level experiences.” That does not sound like a lot, though I imagine those ticket prices will make Taylor Swift tickets seem comparatively cheap.

But there are also two new open-air patio bars and other “fan-facing activations” coming, plus 120 luxury suites are being remodeled with new furniture and amenities.

We will say it is encouraging that the 49ers are paying for all of this, and not trying to stick the bill to Santa Clara. Per the Chronicle, $120 million of the overall $200 million renovation price tag is a loan from the NFL stadium improvement fund.

Or at least, the 49ers claim they are paying for all of this, and not sticking Santa Clara with the bill yet.

Related: 2026 World Cup Matches Scheduled at Levi's Stadium, None Are In Final Rounds [SFist]

Image: Levi’s Stadium