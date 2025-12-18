Local:
- Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez has Jewish leaders calling for his resignation after he posted some "false flag”/ “paid actors” Facebook posts in the wake of the Bondi Beach shooting, blaming Jewish people for faking the whole thing. Martinez has since deleted his sharing of the posts, which claimed among other things that “paid actors have a history of carrying out false flag, anti-Jewish attacks in Australia and then blaming others.” [Chronicle]
- The suspected dognapper of the French bulldog Hank who was stolen in the Castro has been arrested, and 44-year-old Oakland resident Dante Shaw has been jailed on charges of felony grand theft of the dog. That said, Hank himself has not been found, and SFPD says, “Anyone who locates the dog is asked to call 911, provide the location and give a description of anyone with the dog.” [NBC Bay Area]
SFPD officers have arrested the suspect who stole "Hank", the 4-year-old French Bulldog. While the suspect has been arrested, "Hank" has unfortunately not been located. This remains an open and active investigation.— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 19, 2025
READ MORE: https://t.co/7OdOTL2GP5 pic.twitter.com/t3USM9tsK7
- SF political nerds’ greatest annual holiday tradition, the SF City Hall holiday bake-off, happened again, with many cakes that were satirical takes on political issues in San Francisco. Top prize went to a parody of the proposed Marina Safeway redevelopment called “Here Lies ‘Berried’ the Marina Dateway," and someone also made the delicious, brutalist “Vaillanshortbread Fountain.” [Mission Local]
National:
- President Trump’s hand-picked new board of the Kennedy Center has voted (apparently not unanimously) to rename the institution the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” and Maria Shriver says it is “beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy's name is acceptable.” [CBS News]
- Meanwhile, Trump also reclassified cannabis from a Schedule I drug (like heroin) to a Schedule III drug (like codeine), so you know there must be some serious Epstein shit about to drop. [The Guardian]
- The woman in the infamous Coldplay kiss-cam video has finally managed to get herself a damage control publicist and a sympathetic image rehab piece. She tells the New York Times, “I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. And it’s not nothing,” but added, “I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don’t have to be threatened to be killed for them.” [NY Times]
Video:
- The Sacramento State Hornets just hired Alonzo Carter as their new football coach. And we care about this, because the very same Alonzo Carter once spent seven years as MC Hammer's lead choreographer, and one of his backup dancers as well, as explained in this video.
Alonzo Carter, Sac State's new head coach, had a career as a dancer for MC Hammer. Here's the GameDay story. https://t.co/y60gHtXsWU— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 18, 2025
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist