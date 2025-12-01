San Francisco has had 33 speed cameras catching drivers going too fast for nearly a year now, and Oakland is about to get 18 of their own speed cameras to be put up at their most notorious corners for traffic collisions.

Back in 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom started a program to install speed cameras to catch drivers speeding in cities like San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Los Angeles, Glendale and Long Beach. San Francisco’s speed camera program has already been up and running since this past March, and the cameras have been issuing fines to speeders since August.

The City of Oakland announced that it will soon begin installing 18 automated speed cameras. Here's where: https://t.co/Rn2QmLD8Xc pic.twitter.com/t9OEYv9oov — KRON4 News (@kron4news) December 1, 2025



Now those same speed cameras are coming to Oakland. KRON4 reports that Oakland is installing its own speed cameras, 18 of them citywide to be exact. The 18 cameras are expected to all be installed and operational by mid-January 2026, but they will only issue warnings at first. The cameras will start issuing cash-money fines to speeders a few months later.

“Citations are expected to start in spring 2026,” the Oakland Department of Transportation (OakDOT) said in a press release, according to KRON4. “Fines will start at $50 and increase to up to $500 for those traveling more than 100 mph.”

Here are the fines speeding drivers in San Francisco will face after a 60-day grace period that starts tomorrow@KTVU pic.twitter.com/PQ4Qd45VtG — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) March 20, 2025



That sounds like the same fine structure as we’re using here in SF. That would be fines starting at $50 for those going 11-15 miles over the speed limit, $100 for those going 16-25 miles over the speed limit, $200 for those going more than 25 miles over the speed limit, and a $500 fine for anyone who somehow manages to be going more than 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Like the City of San Francisco, the City of Oakland is being completely up front about where they are placing these cameras, as their goal is to get drivers to slow down and not incur any fines.

The locations of the Oakland speed cameras can be seen on the map above. These locations are described as the “high injury network,” that is, the 8% of Oakland street intersections that manage to account for 60% of the city’s fatal and/or very severe traffic collisions.

