They’re still just giving out warnings for lead-foot drivers who are caught by those new speed-detecting cameras, but data from the first month of the program shows that a stunning 44% of all citations citywide were issued to drivers on Fulton Street.

We’ve known since 2023 that San Francisco would be getting speed-monitoring cameras that would take pictures of any vehicle going more than 11 miles per hour over the speed limit, and those drivers would then automatically get a speeding ticket in the mail. The SF Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) started placing these cameras up in March, at the locations detailed below.



Not all of these are up yet, though more than half of them are. And now the SFMTA has released that first month’s data, which shows that the cameras are catching an average of 1,000 speeding drivers every day, according to NBC Bay Area. And mind you, that’s not even with the whole fleet of cameras installed yet.

The shocker here is that the speeding drivers are disproportionately on Fulton Street in the Avenues, the area immediately to the north of Golden Gate Park. According to NBC Bay Area, “about 44% of the warnings they have sent out so far are from a stretch of Fulton Street.” Looking at the SFMTA map, that "stretch" would be on Fulton between Arguello Street and 40th Avenue.

The data also contains the interesting tidbits that Tuesdays are the days on which the cameras snap the largest number of speeding vehicles, and that the hour that sees the highest number of speeding citations is the hour between 7 am and 8 am on weekdays.

The data additionally showed that a large majority of speeding drivers are going more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit. That’s alarming, considering that most San Francisco streets have speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less.

That said, no one who’s been issued a ticket yet has had to pay anything. They will not start charging offenders actual money until two months after the final camera has been installed.

"We anticipate turning on the last camera the first week of June,” SFMTA Director of Streets Viktoriya Wise told SFMTA. “Then after that, there will be a 60-day period in which we continue issuing warnings. And then after that, people will be getting citations."

Those citations will only just be civil penalties, and will not not count as points against your driving record. But the fines can be anywhere from $50 to $500, depending on how fast beyond the speed limit the driver was traveling.

Image: 21five via Reddit