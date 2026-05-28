- The latest poll in the California governor's race, with just five days to go before the primary, has Xavier Becerra leading the pack at 23%, with Republican Steve Hilton at 20%. Steyer may be slipping and is down at 15%, with Katie Porter holding steady and/or rising slightly to 12%. [ABC 7]
- The Tesla Fire, the brush fire in Livermore that consumed a large barn Wednesday afternoon and grew to 5.4 acres, was declared 100% contained as of 8 pm Wednesday. [Bay City News]
- The Concord City Council voted unanimously this week to approve an agreement with the Navy for the former Concord Naval Weapons Station site, which will allow a developer to build over 12,000 new homes there in a massive master-planned community. [Chronicle]
- A year and a half on from his death, which was ruled a suicide, the parents of 26-year-old OpenAI researcher turned whistleblower Suchir Balaji, continue to insist that his death was a homicide and he "would not harm himself." [ABC 7]
- According to wastewater monitoring, rotavirus is currently surging in the Bay Area, and the stomach bug often passes between young children who then spread it to their families. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 31-year-old school classroom aide at a San Jose high school has been arrested for allegedly sexting with two underage girls. [KTVU]
- Light to moderate rain is expected to continue around the Bay until late morning in this unusual May storm, and a few more showers are possible tonight before things warm up on Friday. [Chronicle]
Top image: California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra stops at a store while touring Chinatown on May 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Becerra is the former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services and is running as a Democratic candidate for governor. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)