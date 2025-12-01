Local:
- One person was killed in an apartment fire in South San Francisco early Monday. The fire happened around 4 am at 564 Baden Avenue, and was contained to a single unit, where the victim was later found deceased. [KRON4]
- A coastal flood advisory has been issued for much of the Bay Area starting at 6 am Tuesday due to another round of incoming King Tides. [KPIX]
- The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to an en-banc hearing of a case involving the legality of California's law requiring background checks for ammunition purchases, after a three-judge panel struck it down in July. [Chronicle]
National:
- Starting February 1, the TSA will charge travelers without a Real ID or passport trying to get through airport security will be charged a $45 fee. The agency says the new fee is necessary "because we needed to modernize the system." [NBC News]
- A new Gallup poll finds Trump's approval rating at a new low for his second term, 36%, with disapproval now at 60%. [KTVU]
- After former VP candidate and current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz pressed Trump about the recent MRI he had, and after Trump on Sunday claimed to have "no idea" what part of the body it focused on, Trump's doctor said the scan was "standard" and "preventative" focusing on his heart and abdomen, and said the results were "perfectly normal." [Associated Press]
Video:
- It is World AIDS Day, and while the federal government isn't recognizing the day this year, San Francisco held a gathering at the AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park Monday, attended by the Mayor and House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, to recognize the need for continued vigilance in preventing the spread of the disease.