Local:
- Following the announcement of the resignation of his Chief of Staff Staci Slaughter, Mayor Daniel Lurie announced her replacement and two more promotions within City Hall. Deputy Chief of Staff Aly Bonde will become chief of staff, current liaison to the Board of Supervisors Adam Thongsavat will become her deputy, and Eileen Mariano is being elevated to policy chief. [Chronicle]
- A wildfire broke out in Livermore this afternoon, called the Tesla Fire because it began near Tesla and Cross roads, has grown to three acres and has burned a barn and an adjacent building. [KTVU]
- Since Oakland's speed cameras began issuing tickets in March, a total of 82,000 tickets have been issued. [SFGate]
National:
- The Justice Department continues to do Trump's personal bidding, and now they are launching an investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the 82-year-old woman who won a $5 million judgement against Trump in a sex abuse case, and an $83 million defamation case against him. [CNN]
- Former First Lady Jill Biden said in a new interview that when she saw then-President Biden make his disastrous appearance in his only debate against Trump two years ago her first thought was "He's having a stroke." [New York Times]
- Democrats may be dreaming, or maybe there's a chance that Talarico can win a Senate seat in Texas. [NY Mag]
Video:
- This British YouTuber is traveling to every World Cup host city in the US and vlogging about their food, and he just toured San Francisco, hit up Swan Oyster Depot (because: Bourdain), had a super burrito at El Farolito, and had the chicken at Zuni Cafe, among other things.