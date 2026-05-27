A Cocker Spaniel named “Henry” had the ride of his life when his owner’s car was stolen while parked in downtown Concord — with poor Henry still inside.

The Concord Police Department wrote about Henry’s big adventure in downtown Concord on social media Wednesday. The thieves must’ve been caught off guard when they took off with Henry inside, as the department said they quickly abandoned the car near the location where it was stolen, per KRON4. Henry was thankfully still safe and sound inside.

In the video, Henry can be seen hanging out inside an officer’s vehicle, clearly enjoying the breeze and many scratches behind the ears.

Henry was safely reunited with his owner and is likely already dreaming up his next adventure.

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Image: Concord Police Department/Facebook