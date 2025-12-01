The holiday season holly-jollies start getting fired up on both sides of the Bay Monday night, as the Castro Holiday Tree gets its lighting ceremony tonight, and Alameda’s epic Christmas Tree Lane display begins its run Monday night, too.

It is now December 1, which means that holiday events are crammed into your calendar for next month nonstop. Those events begin Monday night, as the Castro District’s Castro Holiday Tree lighting is Monday night at 6 pm, and over on the East Bay island of Alameda, one of the great residential holiday light displays known as Alameda’s Christmas Tree Lane begins its month of gaiety at sundown tonight.



First, the Castro Holiday Tree at Castro and 18th streets. “Join us this Monday, December 1st at 6pm at the Bank of America Plaza as we kick off the holiday season in true Castro style,” the Castro Merchants Association says in an Instagram post. “The evening will be emceed by the fabulous Donna Sachet, the tree will receive a special blessing from Sister Roma, and, of course, we’ll have a visit from Santa!”

We also hear that Mayor Daniel Lurie will be on hand to deliver remarks as well, and the event is scheduled to start at 6 pm.



That’s a lead-up to the Castro Art Walk happening this Friday from 5-8 pm, and the Castro Merchants Holiday Sidewalk Sale this Sunday, December 7, from 11 am - 3 pm. There will also be a Castro Menorah Lighting once Hanukkah rolls around on December 15 at 6 pm.

Also Monday night over in Alameda, the longtime Bay Area favorite Christmas Tree Lane returns for its 87th year. That display is simply a block of houses that go absolutely all-out with their holiday displays, so there is no set official lighting time.

Christmas Tree Lane in Alameda is between the addresses of 3200-3299 Thompson Avenue on the island of Alameda. That display will be jingle bell rocking every night through New Year’s Eve.

Related: Muni Gussies Up 49-Van Ness Buses With Holiday Wraparound Decorative Furbishing [SFist]

Image: Steven Bracco, Hoodline