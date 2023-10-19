Thanks to a new traffic safety state law, SF is getting 33 speed cameras, to be placed in school zones and areas with the highest crash rates.

Following the passage of a new state law that will bring speed cameras to select cities, including SF, Oakland, and San Jose next year, city planners are figuring out just where to put them.

SF is getting 33 cameras, to be placed in school zones and areas with the highest crash rates as the new traffic safety bill mandates, per the Chronicle. The cameras will reportedly automatically track drivers’ speeds and send out fines for those above the speed limit by 11 miles an hour or more, starting at $50 and going up depending on the exact speed.

The specific locations of the cameras have yet to be determined, but SF officials have started deciding. Their criteria is traffic collision data and input from traffic safety advocates, according to the Chronicle.

SF government has some visualizations that let you see where those collisions and injuries tend to happen (seemingly clustered around Market Street near downtown, Civic Center, and northern parts of the Mission).

Data via SF Gov.

The city already implemented a traffic fatality action plan in 2014, called "Vision Zero." That initiative has already created some maps that show where fatalities have occurred over that time.

Data via SF Vision Zero.

The process to decide the speed cameras' locations will take the SFMTA a year, as officials said and the Chronicle reported. After the streets are chosen, there will be a public information campaign to make sure drivers know, and any drivers caught in the first 60 days of the cameras' launch will receive a warning, no fine. Officials are also apparently planning to put up signs warning drivers that cameras are nearby.

Feature image via Unsplash/Eliobed Suarez.