Don’t say you weren’t warned, as those new speed-monitoring cameras up all over San Francisco will stop cutting slack and start hitting speeding drivers with fines of at least $50, beginning this Tuesday, August 5.

Those long-promised San Francisco speed-monitoring cameras arrived in March of this year, and by June, there were 33 of them installed around town. The cameras automatically snap pictures of vehicles going more than 11 miles per hour over the speed limit, then send the driver an automated ticket (between $50 and $500) in the mail. And they’ve been catching as many as 1,000 speeding drivers per day, but thus far, those drivers are only being sent warnings instead of tickets that actually cost money.

The SF Municipal Transit Agency (SFMTA) is very clear about exactly where these cameras are located, and they’ve said all along that the cameras will start capturing speeders and prompting tickets to be issued on Tuesday, August 5. Well, that’s Tuesday of next week, and NBC Bay Area reports that indeed those cameras will start causing drivers to incur fines on Tuesday.

“The SFMTA Speed Safety Camera program launched on March 20, and all cameras were issuing warnings as of June 6, 2025,” SFMTA said in an announcement. “The program may begin issuing citations on August 5, 2025, at the earliest. Cameras enforce both directions of travel, unless noted otherwise.” (Boldface emphasis theirs.)

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

In many cases, it is clearly posted near the cameras that violations for your potential speeding are “photo enforced.” So you have little excuse for exceeding the speed limit in those areas.

SPEED CAMERAS



Here are the fines speeding drivers in San Francisco will face after a 60-day grace period that starts tomorrow@KTVU pic.twitter.com/PQ4Qd45VtG — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) March 20, 2025



As the above tweet from KTVU’s Betty Yu explains, fines will start at $50 for those going 11-15 miles over the speed limit, $100 for those going 16-25 miles over the speed limit, $200 for those going more than 25 miles over the speed limit, and a $500 fine if you somehow manage to be going more than 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.

You can theoretically get those fines slashed in half if you qualify as “low income.” If you get a ticket, you could apply for a low-income waiver here. But either way, you’re going to start getting fined for speeding in San Francisco at those 33 posted intersections once Tuesday rolls around.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist