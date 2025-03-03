During a weekend full of protests, the trans community came out to the Tenderloin in full force to rally in front of the historic Compton’s Tenderloin Cultural District in a show of resistance and unity against ongoing attacks by the current administration.

Darwin Bell at 48 Hills captured photos of Saturday’s rally in front of the iconic Compton's Cafeteria site at Turk and Taylor in the Tenderloin, which recently received two historic designations. Speakers gave impassioned speeches, and the trans community and allies showed up to honor Sam Nordquist and Tahiry Broom, trans people who were brutally murdered, among others.

The event provided much needed visibility to a community that the far right has made it their mission to erase.

Compton's recent historic designations makes it the first first historic site in the US recognized for its role in the transgender movement. Next month, the Tenderloin Museum will be re-launching its immersive play, Compton's Cafeteria Riot.

The Tenderloin Museum, which is soon tripling in size and expanding its programs, is prioritizing and amplifying trans voices, among other marginalized communities who have contributed to the rich legacy of the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Other protests that occurred over the weekend include rallies focused on Ukraine, Tesla, and national parks.

Image: Jordana C./Google Reviews