- The new park along the soon-to-be-closed two-mile stretch of Great Highway is set to open on April 12. SF Rec and Park is having a naming contest for the park; submissions are due March 16. [CBS News]
- Trump’s new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly ordered the US Cyber Command to remove Russia from the US’s cyber threat list. A source who told the Guardian: “People are saying Russia is winning. Putin is on the inside now.” [Gizmodo]
- With measles outbreaks now in ten states, Kennedy Jr. announced that the health department has made stopping the spread a top priority, which includes providing vaccines. This came two days after he proclaimed that the current outbreaks were “not unusual.“ [Guardian]
- CalMatters spent four months learning how homeless communities in San Francisco and beyond have been impacted by the recent Supreme Court ruling that allows more aggressive crackdowns on homeless encampments. They found that the increased crackdowns led to an increase in people losing touch with support services, vital records that are necessary to obtain housing, and other essential items such as tents and tarps. [KQED]
- Protesters rallied at national parks across the country yesterday, with big turnouts in the Presidio and Rosie the Riveter National Historic Park in Richmond. [ABC7]
- That marvelous lit-up, 6-foot tall, 7-foot-long dinosaur that’s often spotted in Dolores Park is the invention of Trevor Mead, a privacy lawyer by day. [Mission Local]
- San Joaquin police seized 16,500 fentanyl pills and 72 pounds of methamphetamine last week after a month-long investigation in collaboration with Stockton and Tracy police departments. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Oasis, SoMa; Leanne Maxwell/SFist