The Bay Area Reporter reports that the site of the historic Compton’s Cafeteria uprising at 101 Taylor Street was officially listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the California Register of Historical Resources last week, making it the first U.S. historic site recognized for its role in the transgender movement.

The 1966 riot began when a drag queen threw hot coffee at a police officer making an unwarranted arrest, with trans and queer patrons shattering windows and destroying a police car—an event that predates Stonewall.

Spearheaded by architectural historian Madison Levesque, as part of their thesis project at California State University, Sacramento, the revised nomination expanded the application to cover both the building and the outdoor area where the protest unfolded. With contributions from historian Susan Stryker—whose 2005 documentary Screaming Queens helped reconstruct the riot’s details—and strong support from local advocates, the nomination finally secured federal recognition after overcoming earlier hurdles.

The Chronicle notes the significance of this designation in light of current challenges to trans rights. Listing Compton’s on these registers honors a key act of resistance and highlights the resilience of the transgender community.

Image: Screenshot from the Screaming Queens documentary; Michael Thomas Angelo/Flickr