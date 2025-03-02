Yesterday‘s Noon rally at San Francisco’s Tesla showroom had another large turnout with protesters crowded around the intersection and in the center island on Van Ness Avenue. The energy was lively as participants chanted and waved to drivers who honked encouragingly, along with the occasional dog, barking in solidarity.

There was a wide range of protestors at the showroom on Saturday who were carrying out the now weekly ritual of discouraging prospective Telsa buyers from supporting Musk. A lot of older residents were in attendance who appeared to have years of protest experience under their belts.



Our favorite was a duo in berets and sunglasses waving their signs authoritatively, which read: "T-Rump Releases Musk-Turd Gas on America's Democracy" and "Resist Destruction by Musk, Vance, and Trump."



A barking dog can also be heard in some of the video footage, which inspires an idea for future Saturdays.

Dog owners: Bring your pups to the Tesla showroom and let them bark their heads off — for democracy.

Photos and videos by Leanne Maxwell/SFist

