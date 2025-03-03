- A 29-year-old San Francisco woman was arrested after allegedly pulling the tail of a horse during a child's riding lesson at Thornton Beach Recreation Area in Daly City, causing the child to be thrown off. The woman was charged with suspicion of felony child endangerment and booked into San Mateo County Main Jail in Redwood City. [NBC Bay Area]
- While donning a "Make America Goth Again" hat, Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira Mistress of the Dark, donated her Tesla to NPR over the weekend. Peterson had previously painted “Elon Sux” on the Tesla. [Yahoo News]
- The saga involving the Antioch Police Department continues with an upcoming federal criminal trial of two former Antioch police officers who were charged with conspiring to repeatedly use excessive force against suspects and destructing, altering, or falsifying an arrest record. The pair reportedly often made racist comments about the suspects they were targeting. [KQED]
- Police uncovered "thousands of child sexual abuse material in various forms" from the home of Michael Ross, who's currently out on bail, a 67-year-old man who's worked as a substitute teacher and tutor throughout San Mateo County. [KRON4]
- Berkeley police are searching for missing 12-year-old, Princeugene Rockwell, who was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday, possibly heading to San Pablo Park. [SFGate]
- Classes at a Rohnert Park elementary school in Sonoma County were canceled today after vandals broke into the school and caused extensive damage; they're set to resume on Tuesday. [CBS News]
Image: 12th Street Oakland Station; Leanne Maxwell/SFist