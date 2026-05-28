Local:
- An adult male surfer died at Ocean Beach Thursday afternoon after being rescued by an off-duty National Park Service lifeguard and three on-duty lifeguards. [Chronicle]
- SoMa residents and city officials held a meeting Thursday pressing the San Francisco Police Department over the Southern station’s slow response times, which were about 55 percent slower than other districts over a recent six-month period. [Mission Local]
- Four Fremont residents were arrested in connection to the theft of over $55,000 in fiber-optic and coaxial cables at multiple locations, leading to the disruption in internet and other communications services for about 10,000 customers. [KRON4]
National:
- Three people were killed, including one child, and five others injured in a large fire stemming from an explosion in a Dallas apartment complex. Officials say there was potentially a gas leak prior to the explosion, and there could be more deaths, as only 35 to 40% of the debris had been searched so far. [ABC News]
- Jacob Daniel Baker, 36, was arrested in Hawaii Thursday on suspicion of killing three men using various means, including sharp and blunt force trauma and strangling. Baker is considered “extremely dangerous,” and the motive is unknown, though the three men all lived near each other in a large rural area on the Big Island’s east coast. [NBC News]
- A former senior CIA official was arrested after the FBI found $40 million worth of gold bars in his home, along with $2 million in cash and around 35 luxury watches. [CTV News]
Video of the Day:
- As National Bike Month comes to an end, here’s an exploration of three new bike paths on San Francisco's west side.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist