- Contrary to an earlier report saying that around 700 Bay Area employees were being laid off at Meta, the real number is actually 3,200. A subsequent filing show the larger number, which is just under half the total number of global layoffs at the company. [Chronicle]
- Former Chronicle and ABC7 journalist Cecilia Vega has been fired from 60 Minutes as part of a shakeup by CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. Weiss says in a statement that, under Weiss, there have been "efforts to insert political bias" into news stories, and the legendary news magazine is in danger as it faces ongoing censorship. [Chronicle]
- Election officials in Marin County are encouraging voters to use ballot drop boxes rather than the mail to submit their primary ballots, to ensure that votes get counted. [KPIX]
- A recent California Supreme Court ruling mandates that bail be set at levels that defendants can afford, and SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says that this will be "devastating to public safety." [KPIX]
- Flights heading into SFO were delayed by an average of three hours Thursday afternoon due to windy conditions, with many of those flights held at their departure airports. [Chronicle]
- A California teen, 14-year-old Shrey Parikh of Rancho Cucamonga, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in a lightning round tie-breaker. [California Post]
- Former Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing another round of questioning today, this time behind closed doors, before the House Oversight Committee regarding the Epstein Files. [CBS News]
Top image: Photo via Getty Images