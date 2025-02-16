The Tenderloin Museum is celebrating its ten-year anniversary with some big moves — tripling its size, adding a vibrant neon gallery, and relaunching its immersive play, Compton’s Cafeteria Riot in April — all to celebrate the neighborhood’s legacy as a hub for nightlife, immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities, and a variety of social movements.

The expansion will take over an adjacent space in the museum's existing residence in the Cadillac Hotel building at Eddy and Leavenworth, once home to Newman’s Gym, where boxing legends like Muhammad Ali, Jack Dempsey, and Sugar Ray Robinson trained. The new space will house an expanded permanent collection featuring exhibits on the California Labor School, Newman’s Gym, and the Tenderloin Times newspaper, while also creating room for youth and educational programs.

A key focus will be preserving the oral histories of the Tenderloin’s diverse residents, particularly its trans and Indian-American communities. A major highlight is the return of Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, an immersive play that brings to life the 1966 uprising—one of the first known acts of transgender resistance in the U.S., predating Stonewall. With anti-trans legislation on the rise nationwide, museum director Katie Conry sees the play as more vital than ever. “The Tenderloin has always been a place of resistance,” she says.

For architect June Lee, a trans woman leading the renovation, the project is deeply personal. She first worked on the building 30 years ago as a teenage intern during a seismic retrofit—now, she’s shaping its future.

While the neon gallery is expected to be a major draw, the museum’s deeper mission remains clear: honoring the stories of a neighborhood that has long been a refuge for those who refused to be erased.

