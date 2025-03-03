- San Francisco firefighters put out two small fires Sunday night, the first in a residential laundry room around 9:30 pm in the Peralta Heights neighborhood. The second fire occurred around 11:45 pm inside a scooter repair shop in the Mission, on the 3200 block of 21st Street. [Bay City News]
- A fatal crash this morning at 7:24 am has shut down a major roadway in Millbrae. Northbound El Camino Real is closed between Park Boulevard and Santa Inez Avenue, and set to be closed for "several hours." [KRON4]
- At least one person died in what appears to have been a single-car crash in East Oakland around 4 am Monday. A black sedan, likely going at a high rate of speed, was wrapped around a lamp post at 53rd Avenue and International Boulevard and nearly split in two. [KTVU]
- A man visiting Sonoma County was killed Sunday after being knocked off a rock and swept into the ocean by a wave at Gerstle Cove State Marine Reserve. [KPIX]
- Bay Area Ukrainians gathered for an emergency rally and protest on SF's Embarcadero on Sunday after President Trump's blowup with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office that signals the deterioration of US-Ukraine relations. [Chronicle]
- The special election tomorrow, March 4, to potentially remove embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus is happening tomorrow, after a judge rejected a challenge from Corpus last week. [County of San Mateo]
- Chef Geoffrey Lee, formerly of Ju-Ni, The Handroll Project, and The Hamburger Project, has allegedly continued to message critics online after a series of incidents involving an influencer that led to him being relieved of his duties at the restaurants, but he denies that these messages have come from him. [Eater]
Photo: Josh Hild