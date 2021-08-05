Former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh has, at long-last, listed his Atherton house for sale at the whopping price tag of $12.98 million, through Deleon Realty. If these South Bay real estate agents, achieve the ask price, Harbaugh will have more than doubled his initial investment.

Every fan of 49ers football knows the legacy of Jim Harbaugh. In fact, most residents of the Bay Area – football fan or not – are familiar with his name. Jim Harbaugh, son of well-known college football coach Jack Harbaugh, quite nearly has a coaching birthright. Jim carried the Niners through four illustrious years from 2011 - 2014. In 2013, Jim coached an elite 49ers squad through Super Bowl XLVII in the now famous face-off against the Baltimore Ravens, coached by none other than his own brother, John Harbaugh. The 49ers loss was a crushing defeat for a team that had experienced a championship draught since 1995 and the end of the Steve Young / Jerry Rice dominance.

Jim Harbaugh (Left) & John Harbaugh (Right) prior to a 49ers vs. Ravens face-off. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Few may know or realize that Harbaugh has deep ties to the Bay Area. He attended Palo Alto High School and was Stanford’s head coach from 2007 through 2011 before the forty-niners. Being such an integral part of the sports community in the peninsula, it’s not surprising he bought a home in the Atherton suburb in 2012 for $6.3 million, according to public records. Like all good things, Harbaugh, similar to the Niners, has decided to sell the residence for more than double what he paid for a little under $13 million.

Photo courtesy of Deleon Realty

Atherton, an incorporated town in San Mateo County, California, has a modest population of around 7,000 people as of 2021. So, if buyers are looking for a high-end location with median rental costs in recent years coming to around $3,500 per month and the median house values around two million this is perfect. In regards to age demographics, the average age in Atherton is around 47.4 years, with 45.2 years for males, and 49.1 years for females. The average family size is around three.

Photo courtesy of Deleon Realty

Harbaugh’s former home is an 8,527-square-foot property with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a modest-sized guesthouse with a small patio to entertain. The backyard comes with a sizeable pool with a diving board, a spa, and an outdoor kitchen with a hosting fire pit. If buyers love entertaining outside and taking a spontaneous dip, there is no better property. On top of that, Atherton and the surrounding area rarely gets rain with the highest months - November through March with a max of seven by average - is perfect. The temperatures in the area range from lows of 40 degrees to highs at around 80 degrees. There is plenty of space to lounge or work out near the pool or the sizeable grass lawn next to the pool.

Photo courtesy of Deleon Realty

The main house of the property has high beamed ceilings, a professional chef’s kitchen, and a spacious family room, along with a mirrored workout room. If buyers enjoy yoga, dance, massage, or simply working out to ensure perfect form, this part of the house will be their favorite. It also comes equipped with a mounted TV with plenty of room for a Peloton, Stairmaster, treadmills, or whatever one’s fit heart desires.

Photo courtesy of Deleon Realty

Atherton, a small, modestly populated town with great weather, a stone’s throw away from Stanford, and an hour drive to San Francisco is a hidden gem of a neighborhood that, if your overall income fits the bill.