This unique Russian Hill property is the only French Provincial-style home on the iconic 1000 block of Chestnut Street. With expansive, unobstructed views of the Bay and Alcatraz and historic features like ultra-rare NY Metropolitan Museum wallpaper, 1052-56 Chestnut Street is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

One of the few classical three-story buildings on the flat block of Chestnut Street in Russian Hill, 1052-56 Chestnut has been listed for sale. This iconic flat and wide block with unobstructed views of Alcatraz and the the Bay has not seen a complete building sold in over 20 years. 1052-56 Chestnut is listed as both as a the entire building for $12,750,000 and also separately the top floor condominium, 1052 Chestnut, is offered at $5,000,000.

The property consists of three stunning, never-before-sold condominiums, each offering expansive, unobstructed views of the Bay with Alcatraz prominently featured dead center. The penthouse unit is meticulously maintained with elegant details throughout, including a traditional dining room adorned with English sconces and a leaded crystal chandelier.

The master bedroom features hand-blocked Zuber wallpaper from a limited series commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of New York. Hand rails that were once balcony railings in Paris have been imported from France and now adorn the hallways in this classically designed residence.

The second-floor unit offers a similar floor plan to the top, featuring a living room with expansive Bay views, a formal dining room, a chef's kitchen, three en-suite bedrooms, and a study.

The bottom-level unit is a charming one-bedroom, one-bathroom space with Bay views from both the living room and the bedroom. The property also includes a basement level with generous ceiling heights, a garden area extending towards Francisco Park, and the potential for a roof deck. Additionally, there is parking available for four cars, enhancing the property's convenience.

Russian Hill is one of San Francisco's most iconic and sought-after neighborhoods. Known for its steep streets, historic architecture, and stunning views, it offers a unique blend of urban living and old-world charm. Residents enjoy close proximity to vibrant dining, boutique shopping, and cultural attractions. The area is also home to several parks, providing green spaces for relaxation and recreation. Living in Russian Hill means being part of a community rich in history and character.

This property combines historical charm with modern amenities, offering significant potential for customization and enhancement.

