- After 17 months of a car-free Great Highway, the thoroughfare will allow cars again starting Monday — but only on weekdays. Mayor Breed made the announcement Thursday by a sort of executive decree, and the district’s supervisor Gordon Mar called the weekday-only hybrid “a meaningful compromise.” (Twitter has since given him a new nickname.) The highway will remain closed to cars on weekends, cutting off at noon on Friday, and resuming car traffic at 6 a.m. Mondays. [Chronicle]
- Flavortown mayor Guy Fieri was a surprise guest at the Sonoma County Fair livestock auction, and spent $30,000 on prized pigs. The TV chef declared on his Instagram, “Between my friends and I we purchased 16 hogs, and will be donating them to local charities!” [KGO]
- Firefighters in the destructive Dixie Fire are “getting guns pulled out on them because people don’t want to evacuate,” as authorities deal with people refusing to leave hazardous areas. [CNN]
- Nancy Pelosi’s opposition to cancelling student debt suddenly looks a little fishier, as she was apparently urged to oppose the relief measure by mega donors Steven and Mary Swig. [The Intercept]
- A Balboa Park woman discovered the vintage architectural blueprints for San Francisco’s old Fox Theater in her garage. They are glorious, and no one has any idea how they got there. [SFGate]
- The Giants just completed yet another four-run comeback in the ninth inning Thursday afternoon, with new slugger Kris Bryant icing it with an extra-innings double to beat the Diamondbacks. [Chronicle]
Image: Ryan Holquin via Unsplash