A teenage girl and her aunt were shot Friday night in SF's Bayview District, and family members attended a press conference Thursday in which they issued an emotional plea for the killer to come forward.

The girl, who died from her wounds, has been identified as 16-year-old Jaedah Tofaeno, who was about to start her senior year at Deer Valley High School in Antioch. Her 45-year-old aunt was also shot and wounded, and she is now said to be in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at Bertha Lane near Hudson Avenue and Ingalls Street. The Tofaeonos have reportedly only recently moved to the neighborhood.

"We have no hate, no grudges," said the girl's father, James Tofaeono, at the press conference, per the Chronicle. "We are not looking for retaliation. The only justice we are seeking is peace."

Tofaeono also said his daughter enjoyed music and dancing, and she was "my baby, a very loving girl."

An anonymous neighbor described the scene to KPIX, saying that Tofaeono was just sitting on her skateboard with family members when the shooting occurred.

"I walked outside and saw the little girl and I’m like ‘My gosh, somebody shot the little girl.’ And she was laying on the sidewalk and all her family was there,” the neighbor said. “Her dad was hollering, ‘They shot my daughter! They shot my daughter!'"

The police said initially that they did not know whether the shooting was targeted or random, and still no arrest has been made.

Tofaeono's parents pleaded with the killer or killers on Thursday to turn themselves in.

Homicide Lt. Mike Philpott said at the press conference that police are reviewing surveillance footage from three cameras in the area, but it remains unknown whether the shooting was targeted, random, or a case of mistaken identity.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 415-553-1145, or they can contact the SFPD via the 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

