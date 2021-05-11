Marin County - the lush swath of beautiful land north of San Francisco - is home to long hiking paths, good public schools, and Bayside towns so quaint that you might think you've stepped into an Italian village on Lake Como. Finding the best Marin real estate for you and your family can be a challenge when your options include Sausalito, Tiburon, and Belvedere by the water; or Larkspur, San Rafael, and Navato further north. Top realtors can help navigate public school districts, access to food and entertainment and more. Why is this list free?

Nick Chen

Best Featured Real Estate Agents in Marin

★★★★★

Nick Chen is a keen negotiator whose honesty and focus on long-term outcomes gets his clients the best deal. Whether you are looking to sell your existing home for top dollar or buy your next home at a great price, Nick can help you navigate the intricacies of each transaction through his extensive experience in varied fields, including real estate sales, property management, real estate development projects, and entrepreneurship, in general. Nick grew up in San Francisco and attend high school in San Rafael, but has been involved with real estate projects from New York City to the Bay Area. He has lived all over the Greater Bay Area - from Sonoma to Sausalito to San Francisco, so he knows the minutia of each neighborhood in Marin and can make house hunting positive experience.

Denise Lucchesi

Top Real Estate Agents in Marin

★★★★★

Denise Lucchesi is a true original in the world of realty. She has numerous accolades from her career in Real Estate and is a prominent member of the Association of Realtors. She is encyclopedic with her knowledge of Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Cotati, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Novato, San Rafael, and Greater Bay Area. Denise yields the eye of a fine artist, that she employs on behalf of her clients in order to satisfy their real estate needs. Her career and life are exemplary of the intersection of fine art and real estate. For those seeking one of the best real estate negotiators, Denise Lucchesi is the answer to Marin County realty transaction needs.

Mary Thomson

Leading Realtors in San Rafael, Larkspur & Marin County

★★★★★

Mary Thomson is among the most trusted real estate agents in Marin County. She is currently part of the Marin Home Team and brings over 2 decades of experience. This leader has a reputation of success in real estate and is known for talents in public relations, too. Thomson is an expert at advising each and every client with up to date information. She's has been consistently ranked as the top 1% of realtors in her field of work, quite an impressive accomplishment for such a highly competitive market.

Liz McCarthy

Top-Notch Novato, Tiburon & Marin County Real Estate Agents

★★★★★

With over $375 million in closed transactions and accolades across the industry, Liz McCarthy ranks among the top 1% of realtors in Marin county. Liz represents both buyers and sellers alike and was the 2009 recipient of the Outstanding Service Award by the California Women's Council of Realtors. she When it comes to buyers, Liz knows what families with children look for when moving into the varied areas in Marin. Liz can help you pick the perfect location, taking into consideration access to schools, local parks, or trendy commercial streets. For sellers, she can ensure that your property is seen by many and in the right light, as her network includes some of the best staging companies, painters, and designers to add finishing touches that buyers look for in a new home.

Whitney Potter

Top Marin Realtors

★★★★★

For those seeking a truly special property in the Marin or North Bay area, Whitney Potter brings the financial acumen and real estate savvy to help clients achieve their dreams. Whitney Potter's passion for one-of-a-kind real estate is grounded in years of experience in Securities at the Bank of America, giving him the skills to not only find those amazing properties that clients desire but also to manage negotiations and purchases strategically in the service of creating strong investments.

Steve Thielsen

Leading Real Estate Agents in Marin County

★★★★★

Steve Thielsen, a premiere Bay Area real estate agent, understands Marin and North Bay communities, with a focus on Petaluma, Santa Rosa, & the surrounding areas. Whether his clients are looking for property in town or undeveloped land to get away from hustle and bustle, Steve's in-depth knowledge of the region will be an asset. Steve is also experienced with 1031-exchanges and short sales, among other transactions with unique attributes. He is known for dedication when it comes to selling your existing properties or assisting in placing families in the perfect new home.

Linda Ngo

#6 of 12 Top-Notch Realtors in San Rafael, Larkspur & Marin County

★★★★★

Linda Ngo is a native of Marin County. Her knowledge of the area has helped her obtain the results her clients desire. She assists clients with diverse real estate requisite. Her real estate specialty is in residential sales, and Linda credits some of her real estate success to her knowledge of business and marketing. Linda utilizes several forms of marketing to better close the divide between buyers and sellers. Many of her clients praise her work ethic and ability to get the results they want.

Haven O'Halloran

#7 of 12 Best Novato, Tiburon & Marin County Real Estate Agents

★★★★★

Haven O’Halloran is one of the best real estate agents in Marin County. Her work earned her the International President’s Circle achiever award with Coldwell Banker Realty. Her 29 years of experience in the real estate industry have allowed her to obtain substantial knowledge of the real estate market. Haven O’Halloran can get clients the results they want. She specializes in helping people in various stages of their real estate journey, whether they are first-time homebuyers or investors.

Behzad Zandinejad

#8 of 12 Leading Marin Realtors

★★★★★

A real estate agent / broker with 27+ years of experience in the business, Behzad Zandinejad originally started working as mortgage broker and has intimate knowledge from the financing side of the industry. Today, he is among the top realtors in Marin County with awards and recognitions including, but not limited to the Highest Dollar Volume Award, the President's Club, and Top Producing Agent at Decker Bullock Sotheby's for 2 consecutive years.

Nick Svenson

#9 of 12 Top-Notch Real Estate Agents in Marin County

★★★★★

The number one Marin County real estate agent by transaction for two consecutive years, Nick Svenson is a successful realtor by any count. He is currently on the Top 25 real estate agents list in Marin county. Nick is a native of Marin himself, and he uses his intimate knowledge of the area to help meet his client's needs. Through his own experience and years of mentorship, Nick comes with an immense level of knowledge of the real estate industry, which has helped him achieve consistent success.

Deborah Cole

#10 of 12 Best Realtors in San Rafael, Larkspur & Marin County

★★★★★

Deborah Cole is one of the best realtors in Marin County. She helps people purchase and sell homes. Her strong work ethic has contributed to her success. She's known for working beyond the standard work hours of 9 am to 5 pm Monday-Friday. She makes her clients a priority and delivers the outcome they desire. Her clients feel she is dependable and appreciate her ability to pay attention to details. Deborah Cole is proficient in her knowledge of home inventory and pricing.

Raquel Newman

#11 of 12 Best Marin Realtors

★★★★★

Raquel Newman is a well-known real estate agent from the Bay Area. She became interested in real estate at an early age. She started her career as an intern in a real estate firm. Her drive and ambition for attaining positive results have to lead to her success in real estate. She works hard to help her clients find and purchase the home they desire. Her past clients have praised her for being effortless to work with and her professionalism.

Eric Gelman

#12 of 12 Top Real Estate Agents in Marin County

★★★★★

Eric Gelman doesn't just help people buy and sell houses. He enables you to achieve the lifestyle you want in a neighborhood that fits your style. Eric will build a relationship with you and learn about your preferences and dislikes. Eric Gelman possesses over 17 years of real estate experience, including over a decade in Marin County. Whether you are relocating, upgrading, or downsizing, Eric will help you find your optimal living space or list your current home.

The above list includes Realtors / Real Estate Agents in Marin County that SFist believes actively provides superior services. In some cases, they are among the most successful teams in San Francisco. In some cases, variable, sponsorship listing fees or commissions may effect the ranking position of the teams annotated as "Featured," but every one has a history of providing great services. To learn more about SFist's classifieds listings read more here.

