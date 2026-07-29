- Two small earthquakes rumbled under Cloverdale and northern Sonoma County on Tuesday evening. The first of the quakes measured a 4.2 magnitude, and was felt in Healdsburg and Windsor. [KPIX]
- An indoor cat in Pleasanton, who only had access to a balcony, contracted rabies somehow and had to be euthanized last month, according to county health officials. Officials believe the cat must have had contact with a rabid bat while on the balcony. [KRON4]
- A Richmond couple headed out to celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary was struck by multiple bullets earlier this month, with the husband struck in both legs and currently unable to walk. [KTVU]
- The city council in Antioch just turned down $35 million in state funding for housing for people experiencing homelessness, saying the city couldn't commit to the long-term costs of the project. [NBC Bay Area]
- Newly hired Oakland Police Chief James Beere is set to be officially sworn in this morning. [KTVU]
- Dr. Anthony Fauci was again dragged before a Senate committee this morning to be grilled about the source of the COVID-19 pandemic and to hear Republicans air various grievances and conspiracy theories, and he invoked the Fifth Amendment after telling Senator Rand Paul "you have an unhinged obsession with me." [New York Times]
- Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song for the movie Once, and was featured in the 1991 film The Commitments, died early Wednesday in a motorcycle accident outside Dublin, Ireland. [KQED]
Photo by Xt Xu