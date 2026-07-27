Local:
- A body that was found in the water near the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday has been identified as that of 74-year-old Carol Boisa, one of the missing passengers on the Volare, the boat that sank near Alcatraz on July 14. Of the three women who were declared missing followng the incident, only one, Jackie Boisa, remains missing, following the identification of Tondra Madruga; 79-year-old Clifford Boisa also died from injuries sustained in the capsize. [KRON4]
- The Mines Fire in Santa Clara County burned across established containment lines Monday and has now burned 172 acres. The fire was spreading east in the San Antone Valley, east of Mount Hamilton, and some structures were threatened. [KPIX]
- A person was shot and critically injured Monday afternoon just before 3 pm near the intersection of Jones and Market streets, at the egde of SF's Tenderloin, and the shooter remains at large. [Chronicle]
National:
- The Trump administration is appealing to the Supreme Court's "shadow docket" to try to get a lower court ruling stayed which blocked his effort to enforce new rules on how the US Postal Service mails out mail-in ballots to voters. [CNN]
- Trump gave another unhinged speech in Michigan on Monday, telling supporters that all the current affordability problems are vestiges of Biden's four years in office, and saying "We had the single greatest year we’ve ever had as a country," warning that the Democrats will destroy it if they regain power in the midterms. [New York Times]
- Apple surpassed Nvidia in market cap Monday, becoming the world's most valuable company once more, for the first time since April 2025. [CNBC]
Video:
- There were some massive, violently crashing waves at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz on Saturday, and the video below, published by Santa Cruz Now, shows a dramatic lifeguard rescue that took place, pulling a 10-year-old boy out of the water to safety as waves crashed over them multiple times.
Top image via Cal Fire SCU