In response to recent Waymo incidents that have delayed emergency responders, worsened large-scale traffic jams, and sent vehicles through construction zones, Congressman Kevin Mullin has introduced legislation to establish national standards for cities and manufacturers.

US Representative Kevin Mullin of San Mateo unveiled federal legislation Tuesday that would create standardized procedures for autonomous vehicle companies when their vehicles encounter emergency crews during fires, crashes, road closures, and other active incidents, as ABC 7 reports.

The proposal, called the AV Emergency Response Coordination Act, would establish the first nationwide framework governing how autonomous vehicle companies work with cities and first responders during emergencies, replacing the current patchwork of manufacturer-specific protocols.

The bill would require autonomous vehicle operators to provide standardized emergency response plans, create a 24-hour hotline connecting first responders with AV companies, and implement digital geofencing that would allow authorities to keep self-driving vehicles out of emergency scenes and other hazardous areas.

Mullin said the goal is to place the responsibility on manufacturers to ensure their vehicles don't interfere with public safety operations, while San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said the legislation would provide clearer guidance during street closures, signal failures, and other unexpected disruptions, according to ABC 7.

"It would also ensure that AVs respond appropriately when streets close, traffic patterns change, signals fail or when first responders need immediate access," said Lurie.

As SFist reported previously, the proposal follows a string of high-profile incidents involving Waymo robotaxis in the Bay Area and other cities, including vehicles driving through crime scenes, obstructing firefighters and paramedics, entering flooded roads, and trapping passengers who are potentially in danger.

Additionally, Lurie recently urged California regulators to strengthen oversight of autonomous vehicles following the massive Fourth of July gridlock that left dozens of Waymos sitting motionless in traffic.

“This legislation will help keep San Franciscans safe while taking the lessons we’ve learned to the rest of the country,” Lurie said in support of Mullin’s bill, as Politico reports.

San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen tells ABC 7 that many of the practices outlined in the bill are already used locally but welcomed additional state and federal support. Waymo, which said it already follows many of the proposed measures, also backed the legislation, saying national guidelines would give both the industry and emergency responders a more consistent framework whenever autonomous vehicles are involved in an incident.

The measure builds on separate legislation Mullin introduced last year called the AV Safety Data Act, which would require autonomous vehicle manufacturers to collect and publicly release additional safety data, including incidents in which robotaxis stop unexpectedly or block emergency responders.

As SFist reported previously, a new rule took effect in California July 1 that allows law enforcement agencies to cite autonomous vehicle companies for traffic violations while enabling the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue “Notices of AV Noncompliance” when driverless cars break traffic laws. Companies must also report details of each incident within 72 hours, or within 24 hours for more serious cases.

Related: Driverless Cars Will Start Getting Tickets In California Starting July 1

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