The historic and storied Julius' Castle, overlooking the Bay on Telegraph Hill, is finally opening its doors to the public again this year, after a decade and a half of rumors and neighborhood squabbles.

The 104-year-old Julius' Castle, which was built in 2022 and might have opened before it had permits to do so that year or the year after, was the project of Julius Roz, an Italian American restaurateur who once lived on the building's top floor. It's unique, castle-like exterior features were clearly meant to be a tourist draw, but the restaurant operated for decades as a beloved destination and date spot, a draw for Hollywood stars in town in the middle of the last century, and a place where political deals were made that ultimately ended its life as a beleaguered tourist trap.

The restaurant at 1541 Montgomery Street closed in early 2008 and the place has been dark these past 18 years, though current owner and Telegraph Hill neighbor Paul Scott actually bought it 14 years ago. SFist first reported on its possible reopening in 2017, noting that the plans were already drawing the ire of the notoriously ornery Telegraph Hill neighborhood. And despite getting city approvals that year, the NIMBYs continued ot battle the project via lawsuits, worried that there would not be adequate parking to accommodate customers.

Now with Uber, Lyft, and Waymo, the neighbors are reportedly a bit less concerned about the parking issue.

But the project had plenty of other setbacks, and it's been two years since we last heard an update that a reopening was imminent. As Scott tells ABC 7 this week, "we had to undo some changes to the building" that were never permitted, and in addition to a landslide in the area, Scott says the building was in "very rough shape" with a "tremendous amount of deferred maintenance."

Photo via Wikimedia, 2023

Scott also tells the Chronicle that there was a two-year delay that was caused by the discovery that the original structure had been built over the property line.

"I didn’t realize this was going to figure so large in my life," Scott tells the paper. "But it’s been for the good, because it’s such a big part of San Francisco history."

Scott is aiming for a September reopening now, barring any further delays. Jon de la Cruz, the designer behind hot spots like Wayfare Tavern and Che Fico, handled the renovation and redesign, and Scott says the inspiration came from the historic Nightingale House, a moody Victorian mansion in the Lower Haight. With that comes a new gray paintjob on the exterior, which had previously been pale yellow.

As for the food, Scott is staying tight-lipped, only telling the Chronicle that he's hired a chef and only dinner will be available to start.

He adds, regarding the entire project, "I feel bad about how long it’s taken. But we’re trying to do it right," and he hopes the dining public — and neighbors — will be happy with the result.

We'll update you once more details and a firm opening date are set.

Previously: Julius' Castle Might Reopen This Year Following Multi-Year Battle With Neighbors