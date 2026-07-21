The always robust food program at Outside Lands will again feature some off-menu snack portions of dishes at some vendors, as they did two years ago, and some limited-edition indulgences including an uni smashburger.

Two Outside Lands ago, the food program known as Taste of the Bay Area introduced a special passport booklet thing with coupons that entitled those quick enough to grab one to off-menu, limited-edition dishes as well as snack-sized portions of some of the dishes available at various vendors, with a special map of where to find these.

At last year's festival, they continued the limited-edition idea with a collection of off-menu bites — emphasis on the caviar — but without the coupon book and without the snack-sized portions.

For 2026, they're doing both the smaller portions and the limited-quantity items, no coupon book, and here's what you need to know:

More than 20 of the participating vendors and restaurants will be offering smaller-portion items in this year's Snack Series .

. The Snack Series dishes are all priced at $16 or less.

Snack Series dishes will be released on the Outside Lands app ahead of the festival, but they won't appear on vendors' printed menu signage. The participating vendors will, however, have the Snack Series icon on their header signage, making them easier to spot on the festival grounds.

Examples include a single chashao pork or tofu bao from Piglet & Co. , which will otherwise be sold in larger quantities; a mini chicken karaage donburi bowl from Nobu ; a half pizza bagel from Wise Sons x Outta Sight ; and a half lamb quesabirria flatbread wrap from Reem's .

, which will otherwise be sold in larger quantities; a mini chicken karaage donburi bowl from ; a half pizza bagel from ; and a half lamb quesabirria flatbread wrap from . Other vendors participating in the Snack Series are Abacá, Bini's Kitchen, Bodega SF, Bun Mee Vietnamese Sandwich Eatery, Charles Chocolates, Dolores Park Cafe, El Garage, Gumbo Social, Izzy's Cheesesteaks, Merkado, Om Sabor, Respectable Bird, Ruru Kitchen, Shawarmaji, TIYA, Total Meltdown, um.ma, and Wooly Pig .

and . The Limited Edition menu items will only be available in very small quantities — just 10 portions each day of the festival.

A couple of these dishes include uni, including Smish Smash 's uni burger; and Piglet & Co. 's uni lou rou fan, with five-spice braised pork, uni, smoked trout roe, and shoyu tea egg over furikake rice. Piglet & Co. will also be offering a honey walnut pork and shrimp sandwich in limited quantities.

's uni burger; and 's uni lou rou fan, with five-spice braised pork, uni, smoked trout roe, and shoyu tea egg over furikake rice. Piglet & Co. will also be offering a honey walnut pork and shrimp sandwich in limited quantities. Original Joe's , one of several legacy SF restaurants participating for the first time in Outside Lands, will be offering a garlic bread bowl stuffed with spicy rigatoni and spicy honey bomba tenders and topped with melted mozzarella.

, one of several legacy SF restaurants participating for the first time in Outside Lands, will be offering a garlic bread bowl stuffed with spicy rigatoni and spicy honey bomba tenders and topped with melted mozzarella. Bodega SF will be offering a limited-edition Shaking Wagyu Beef Burrito.

will be offering a limited-edition Shaking Wagyu Beef Burrito. Little Sweet will be doing a durian sticky rice waffle, topped with durian ice cream, sticky rice balls, toasted mung bean, coconut milk, and strawberry cotton candy.

will be doing a durian sticky rice waffle, topped with durian ice cream, sticky rice balls, toasted mung bean, coconut milk, and strawberry cotton candy. And Love Burn will be offering a Hot Ones-style hot chicken challenge, with four pieces of fried chicken with rising levels of spice, dubbed the Cluck Around & Find Out Challenge, which comes with a complimentary glass of milk at the end.

Regarding the Snack Series, the food curator for Outside Lands, Tanya Kollar, says, "The only thing harder than choosing what to eat at Outside Lands is finding room for it all. The Snack Series makes it easy to sample more of the festival's must-try bites without filling up after your first stop."

See some photos below of these Snack Series and limited-edition items.

Outside Lands goes from Friday, August 7 to Sunday, August 9, and the full array of this year's food vendors can be found here.

Love Burn's hot chicken tasting, dubbed the Cluck Around & Find Out Challenge

The Smish Smash uni burger.

Original Joe's stuffed rigatoni in a garlic bread bowl.

Dolores Park Cafe's mini loaded tots, in the Snack Series

El Garage's popular quesabirria tacos, in the Snack Series

Abaca's sisig fried rice, in the Snack Series