Travelers willing to pay a premium for a more exclusive airport experience could eventually avoid the crowds and chaos of SFO's main terminals at a proposed new private terminal.

San Francisco International Airport will begin taking bids this fall for a private terminal that’s completely separate from the rest of the airport and will feature its own TSA and customs screenings, as well as a luxury lounge and car-to-plane valet service, as the Chronicle reports.

Once SFO receives bids from prospective operators this fall, the agency plans to award a long-term ground lease by December, with the selected operator responsible for building and managing the facility. Airport spokesperson Doug Yakel said the terminal could open in late 2028.

The terminal would be built on a 75,000-square-foot site off North Access Road, completely separate from SFO's existing terminals, with a nearby parking lot for travelers using the service.

Several major airports already offer similar private terminals, including LAX, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, and Dubai, and Yakel said the airport believes there's demand for a premium experience available through memberships or per-use fees.

“Whereas airlines have always maintained special services for VIPs, this is essentially a service that anyone could pay for to get that same type of experience,” Yakel said.

Pricing has not been announced, but according to KTVU, LAX's private terminal charges between $900 and $5,000 per one-way trip.

The proposal comes as SFO continues expanding its premium offerings, including new lounges in its main terminals, while Bay Area demand for luxury travel is expected to grow alongside the region's AI wealth.

Related: SFO to Start Allowing Non-Ticketed Guests Past Security, For Goodbyes and Greetings at Gates

Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images