Julius' Castle could finally be getting close to a reopening after 12 years of teases, sandwich spot Limoncello is expanding to Civic Center Plaza, and three new restaurants have been announced for vacant spaces in Stonestown Galleria.

Julius' Castle, the storied, 102-year-old Telegraph Hill landmark restaurant which has sat vacant for almost two decades and has been under renovation for the last 12 years, is apparently going to reopen at some point in the near-ish future. But, as the SF Standard reports, owner Paul Scott, who purchased the property in a bankruptcy sale in 2012, still needs to hire a chef, who will need to figure out a menu and concept. And we heard this story before, back in 2019, so we'll have to see it to believe it.

Over in the Castro, Fisch & Flore has opened their Coffee Corner on the Noe Street side, serving coffee and other beverages, and pastry, as Tablehopper reports. They're featuring coffee from Oakland's Flower Child Coffee, as well as pastry from nearby Poesia Cafe, as well as Jane the Bakery and Neighbor Bakehouse. The hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 9 am to 4 pm.

Tablehopper also brings word that local Italian delicatessen Limoncello, which has locations in the Mission and Cathedral Hill, is taking over the empty cafe space on Civic Center Plaza (52 Grove Street). They'll be serving their highly regarded sandwiches, along with grab-and-go pasta dishes, salad, pizza, and wine and beer. The plan is to open October 1, and this will be open for daylight hours only — 8 am to 6 pm, Monday to Saturday.

13-year-old burger and brunch spot Bernal Star, in Bernal Heights, is having to move out of its existing space due to a rent dispute. But as Mission Local reports, the owners are moving the operation across the street to another restaurant they own, Vega Pizzeria, and will serve the Bernal Star menu there.

Bombay Brasserie makes its public debut tonight in the Taj Campton Place hotel in Union Square. The restaurant comes by way of London and Dubai, where the concept exists at other Taj properties, and the menu features a blend of Indian and French cuisines, including dishes like curries and tandoori fish alongside lobster Thermidor and filet mignon.

A new cocktail lounge is opening next month in Oakland's Temescal District called 51 & Tel, at 51st Street and Telegraph Avenue. It opens September 11, and it adjoins longtime Ethiopian restaurant Asmara, separated by a door (it began as Asmara's in-house bar). As Bay Area News Group reports, it's being run by the children of Asmara's owners, and the vibe is intended to be chill and neighborhood-y.

KRON4 brings word of the next three new restaurants coming to Stonestown Galleria. They are Supreme Dumplings, a Seattle-based dumpling operation; Le Soleil, an offshoot of the Chinese-French restaurant at 133 Clement Street, which is moving into the former Banana Republic space by the end of this year; and Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, a Japanese chain restaurant with locations in Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, and Texas that will be opening its first California location here, in the former Gram Cafe space, early next year.

Just an FYI for IKEA food lovers: San Francisco's downtown IKEA store is offering a limited-time mac and cheese hot dog item from now until the end of September, in honor of the store's one-year anniversary, as the Chronicle informs us.

Chronicle food critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan is heading into month three without a restaurant review, and this seems odd given she just started on the job?

But associate critic Cesar Hernandez filed a review this week of Oakland restaurant Joodooboo, which grew out of a Korean market and he now calls it "one of the most exciting Korean restaurants in the Bay Area." The menu features fresh tofu and and a wide array of banchan (appetizers), but now has entree plates as well, including what Hernandez calls a "melt-in-your-mouth albacore ssam" platter, which includes "torched tuna with all the necessary accouterments to make wraps, like perilla leaves, chrysanthemum greens, ssamjang and crispy fried squash blossoms."