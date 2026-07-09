A small bistro on Divisadero that debuted three years ago as a crêperie specializing in Breton-style buckwheat gallettes has pivoted for a second time and has now rebranded on its awning as Divis Taqueria, under the same ownership.

It's a story of trying whatever it takes to make it work, it seems, over at 607 Divisadero, where onetime crêperie La Sarrasine pivoted in late 2024 to become Bistro La Chaumière, only to pivot again in the last week or so into Divis Taqueria — which still offers some French galettes and brunch items, in addition to Mexican street food.

San Francisco's restaurant scene has seen its share of interesting pivots, not to mention unusual cuisine combinations, but this is the city's first French bistro/crêperie and taqueria mashup in my memory.

Even though they should be saying hello, the website now bears the tagline, "Hasta la vista … à bientôt!" as though they're already saying goodbye?

"Bistro La Chaumière is re-opening with a refreshed menu: same authentic French galettes and crêpes, now along with authentic Mexican street food," the site also says.

The Cocina Mexicana menu is brief, featuring super burritos with marinated chicken, slow-braised beef, and al pastor, as well as a bean-and-cheese burrito, along with quesadillas, fajitas, and tacos with all of the above or shrimp. And the place is serving until midnight on weekends, likely with the hope of attracting crowds leaving shows at The Independent nearby and across the street.

The pared-down Bistro Francais menu, which will surely come as a surprise to anyone entering after seeing the new awning that just says Divis Taqueria, includes a classic French onion soup, fried Brussels sprouts, a salade Nicoise, and the same eight buckwheat crêpe gallette options as have been offered since the restaurant first debuted in 2023 — including the Sarrasine with merguez sausage, cheese, bell pepper, and a sunny-side-up egg; and the Scandinave with smoked salmon, capers, dill, creme fraiche, and an egg.

There is also a burger and a cheesesteak sandwich on the menu, and four dessert crêpes.

Photo by SFist

The French and Mexican breakfast menu, served daily until 3pm, includes a shakshuka, French toast, an vegetable omelet, both a Croque Monsieur and Croque Madame, as well as huevos rancheros, huevos con chorizo, and a breakfast burrito.

La Sarrasine, and this latest iteration, have been the work of owner Kamel Bouzidi, who is no stranger to pivots. As the SF Business Times reported when La Sarrasine was in the works, Bouzidi shifted his focus to the Divisadero spot after closing his Financial District cafe, after weathering the pandemic and recovery for several years. That cafe at 201 Pine Street had originally opened in 2015, became Cafe Med, and its last incarnation was as Tunisian lunch spot Dar Fatma in 2022.

The gallettes are indeed good! I'll update once I've tried the burritos.

Divis Taqueria - 607 Divisadero - Open for French breakfast 11 am to 3 pm on weekdays, and 9 am to 3 pm on weekends; lunch, dinner and taqueria available 11 am to 10 pm Monday to Thursday, 11 am to midnight Friday, 9 am to midnight Saturday; and 9 am to 6 pm Sunday.