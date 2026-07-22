A Honda crashed Tuesday night into the parklet that sits outside the bars Anina and Brass Tacks on Hayes Street in Hayes Valley, destroying it, but thankfully no one was sitting in it at the time.

The crash happened just after midnight, technically Wednesday morning, with a Honda apparently speeding down Hayes Street, though it's not clear in what direction. As the Chronicle reports via the SF Fire Department, the Honda ended up "facing the wrong direction" after slamming into the parklet outside Anina and Brass Tacks.

A person was found in the car, with the air bags deployed, and the person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A car plowed through the outdoor seating area of Brass Tacks and ANINA, demolishing the structure. No patrons were injured. https://t.co/80fts89yA3 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 22, 2026

Matt Conway, who is co-owner of both Anina and Brass Tacks, tells the Chronicle that that the parklet, which is shared by both bars, had been closed for the night, and Anina was already closed when the crash happened. Brass Tacks was still open, but no one was outside.

The aftermath, on Wednesday. Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

The parklet, which was completely destroyed, will be rebuilt, Conway told the paper.

Brass Tacks moved into the space formerly occupied by the queer bar Marlena's a decade ago, and Anina, it's more tropical-themed sister, followed next door in 2017. Both are popular cocktail spots in the neighborhood, with Anina attracting more of a daytime crowd with its large, off-street patio.

A similar late-night crash into a parklet occurred last month in the Castro, with a driver, who appeared intoxicated, crashing into the front of Cafe Mystique on Castro Street. The incident was captured on surveillance video.