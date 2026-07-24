Thailand's equivalent of Tom Colicchio is opening a new restaurant in SoMa tonight, a new Indian-inflected pop-up from a former Californios and Quince chef comes to the Mission, and Wood Tavern announces its closure in Rockridge, all in This Week in Food.

Internationally acclaimed Thai celebrity chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn opens his first-ever US restaurant Saam tonight in SF's SoMa neighborhood. As Eater reports, Tassanakajohn, who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in New York, has two Michelin-starred restaurants in Bangkok, Le Du and Nusara, and has 13 restaurants in total to his name — cementing his celebrity status as a judge on Top Chef: Thailand. Tassanakajohn has partnered with local folks Tee Atthapon and Ty Choosuwan, with Choosuwan serving as chef de cuisine under Tassanakajohn. The chef tells the Chronicle that he hopes Saam will serve food at the level of his Michelin-starred spots, saying the menu will feature "regional Thai dishes using pristine Bay Area produce, such as a charred tomato relish and a curry made with foraged cauliflower mushrooms." It opens in the former Sun and Moon space at 415 Brannan Street tonight, June 24, and reservations can be found here.

There is already a taker for the former Shuggie's space in the Mission, where the burners are still probably warm from Shuggie's going away party barely two weeks ago. As Eater reports, it will be taken over by popular Mexican bakery Florecita Panaderia, who specialize in eggless conchas and other treats.

Eater brings word of a new pop-up serving refined dishes drawing influence from India and elsewhere, called Kedar. It's the work of chef Kedar Shenoy, who has worked in the Michelin three-star kitchens of Quince and Californios, and it's operating on select nights, including this Sunday (currently sold out), at Heirloom Cafe in the Mission. Look for future pop-up dates here.

The oldest continually operating restaurant in North Beach, Tommaso's, has faced uncertain times in recent years, most notably after the retirement of longtime owners, brother and sister Agostino and Carmen Crotti. The Crottis sold the business to longtime local restaurateur Maureen "Mo" Donegan in 2024, and after a short break it reopened in January 2025. But now, Donegan was apparently behind in rent to the Crottis, who also own the building, to the tune of $40,000. Donegan tells the Chronicle that she paid off that amount with the help of private donors, and she also launched a GoFundMe, which so far has raised $11,000. The future of the operation, with its nearly 100-year-old brick oven, may be shaky as Donegan complained of low turnout and rising food and labor costs.

We learned earlier this week that Leo's Oyster Bar had quietly shut its doors this month after a decade downtown on Sacramento Street. The stylish Champagne and seafood bar was one of two remaining businesses of restaurateur Anna Weinberg, who continues to operate Tosca in North Beach.

Some sad news from Rockridge: Longtime neighborhood go-to spot Wood Tavern, which had plenty of buzz its first few years especially, is shutting its doors after 20 years at the end of 2026 — with New Year's Eve being the final service. Owners Rebekah and Rich Wood will instead focus on their other restaurants, including next-door sandwich spot Southie, and Piedmont Avenue's The Wolf.

Up in Marin County, the small town of San Anselmo — which already boasts a couple good restaurants, including Madcap — is getting a new modern Vietnamese restuarant next week from Slanted Door alumna Justine Kelly. Kelly, who served as chef de cuisine under the late Charles Phan in the last decade, decided to open a new spot in her hometown, at 625 San Anselmo Avenue, and when it debuts July 29 it will be called Tụ Tập. And, she says, she reached out to Phan's family for their blessing — though she won't be repurposing any of Phan's signature recipes.

Top image: The asparagus "sundae" with burrata from Kedar, via Instagram