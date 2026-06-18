- The 17-year-old accused of recklessly crashing into a group of people in East Oakland, killing three, on May 16, has been released to home detention pending trial. An Alameda County judge noted there was no evidence of alcohol or drugs involved, and the teen had no history of reckless driving. [KTVU]
- One alleged DUI driver crashed into another alleged DUI driver in Burlingame last weekend. [KRON4]
- The final concept plan for the new Embarcadero Plaza park, which we just saw new renderings of, is going before the Recreation and Park Commission today, with construction expected to start later this year. [ABC 7]
- The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in a new Second Amendment case, deciding that a federal law barring gun ownership for people who have used recreational drugs is overbroad. [New York Times]
- T&T Supermarket, the Asian Canadian supermarket chain, just opened its first California location in San Jose, at Westgate Center, and a San Francisco location next to the Masonic (City Center) Target is opening later this year.[KRON4]
- The Chronicle's newsroom and production offices have packed up and are moving, maybe temporarily, to a highrise at 450 Sansome, and Chronicle historian Peter Hartlaub says he's fine with it, and it's all part of embracing change in San Francisco. [Chronicle]
- In-N-Out Burger just did a pop-up in Lima, Peru in order to "build brand awareness" in the South American country. [California Post]
Photo by Jacob Baltierra