When sheriff’s deputies pulled over a driver in a bullet-riddled car speeding down Highway 101 in Marin, he claimed he’d been in a road rage incident near Novato and refused to get out of the car — then he fled across the Golden Gate Bridge.

According to a social media post from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Tuesday around 1:43 am when a deputy spotted a driver traveling roughly 100 mph southbound on Highway 101 near the Richardson Bay Bridge.

After pulling over, the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Martin Zuniga Jr., reportedly told the deputy he had been involved in a road rage incident near Novato. Deputies then noticed roughly 14 bullet holes in the vehicle's exterior.

Authorities say the driver refused orders to exit the vehicle and suddenly sped away, leading deputies southbound toward San Francisco. The pursuit was called off after Zuniga allegedly crossed the Golden Gate Bridge at unsafe speeds. The vehicle was later found abandoned in San Francisco.

Sheriff’s officials said Zuniga was located and arrested in downtown Novato later that evening. At the time of his arrest, authorities say he was carrying a loaded .40-caliber handgun with a high-capacity magazine and suspected cocaine. He was booked into Marin County Jail on multiple charges, including reckless evasion, resisting law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case remains under investigation, and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a shooting or road rage incident that may have occurred late June 15 or early June 16 to come forward.

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Image: Marin County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook