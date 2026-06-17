Local:
- Tolls for the Golden Gate Bridge are increasing by 50 cents beginning July 1, and Golden Gate Transit fares will go up by 25 cents. [Chronicle]
- While the San Francisco Unified School District hasn’t banned phones in classrooms yet — as other districts have done in recent years, it’s required to devise a new policy by January 2027. [Chronicle]
- Through July 6, state park lovers can download a free copy of California State Parks’ “Historian Passport,” which normally costs $50 — featuring unlimited access for up to four people to 30+ parks through the end of the year. [Secret San Francisco]
- Outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that prices on the company’s products are about to go up, emphasizing that “price increases are unavoidable,” without specifying how much or when. [Engadget]
National:
- The 20-acre Obama Presidential Center officially opens to the public Friday in Chicago's Jackson Park, a monumental project that’s been over 10 years in the making. [CBS News]
- A Mississippi police officer has been put on administrative leave after allegedly fatally shooting a one-year-old baby in a car outside Walmart while pursuing his mother who was accused of stealing diapers — but later showed police her receipt. [Guardian]
- Hundreds of West Texas landowners say they’re being pressured to allow surveys and access for planned border-wall construction or risk losing portions of their property through eminent domain. [Reason]
Video:
- Oakland artist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, who was fired from his role as vice president and artistic director of the Kennedy Center’s Social Impact initiative in March 2025, talks about the tarp that still hangs over the center following a judge’s order that President Donald Trump remove his name from the building. [Democracy Now]
Image: California State Parks/Facebook