A grisly crash Saturday night in East Oakland took the lives of three pedestrians and left three others hospitalized with injuries, and a juvenile driver was arrested in connection with the crash.

The pedestrian collision occurred around 11:15 pm Saturday at the intersection of International Boulevard and 85th Avenue. As KTVU reports via Oakland police, the suspect was driving northbound on 85th Avenue "at a high rate of speed," and made a fast turn to the west on International Boulevard, colliding with a parked vehicle and six pedestrians.

Witness Cornelius Reed, who was standing nearby outside East Bay Market Liquor Store, told KTVU that he ran over to the victims and "It was an ugly scene," with " legs bent opposite directions, arms going every which way."

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital with injuries. Per KTVU, their conditions were listed from stable to critical.

The driver, described only as a juvenile, was also provided with medical treatment and then was arrested by police.

Police have not said whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.