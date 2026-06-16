Local:
- Richard Tillman, 45, of San Jose, brother of NFL star Pat Tillman who died in Afghanistan, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for setting a fire that caused major damage to a San Jose post office last year. Tillman, who said he intentionally set the fire to "make a point to the United States government," was also given a three-year period of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,371,682 in restitution to the US Postal Service. [NBC Bay Area]
- Mayor Daniel Lurie shared new images of the final design concepts for the soon-to-be redesigned Embarcadero Plaza and Sue Bierman Park, adding that the new park will serve as “a true front door to our city.” [KRON4]
The Embarcadero Plaza and Sue Bierman Park are getting a major upgrade with a brand-new park, and we have new renderings of what it will look like. With this project, we are reimagining this space and turning it into a true front door to our city. When people come to the Ferry… pic.twitter.com/4vUxKckYgQ— Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) June 16, 2026
- Peter Acworth, the founder of Kink.com, sold three local properties amid an ongoing legal dispute, including the former AsiaSF space, as well as mixed-use buildings in SoMa and the Mission. [Real Deal]
National:
- The level of sea ice in West Antarctica is about 50% lower than average this year, as temperatures this week are up to 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average. A large portion of sea ice measuring approximately 150,000 square miles has yet to refreeze, which is not typical for this time of year. [ABC News]
- The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is now dealing with an algae problem that’s plagued the pool for decades, following President Donald Trump’s recently completed $14 million renovation. [CNN]
- Delaware authorities are working to identify and locate the suspect who fatally shot one person and injured another inside a hospital before escaping the building Tuesday. [Associated Press]
Video:
- Thrasher Magazine has released a new, thrilling 35-minute video, “San Francisco Burning,” packed with jaw-dropping tricks filmed across the city’s hills, stair sets, and handrails, with skaters tearing through countless neighborhoods including Potrero Hill, the Waterfront, Chinatown, and Civic Center.
Image: Mayor Daniel Lurie’s Office/X