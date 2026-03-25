Tuesday was a particularly violent night in San Francisco, in what has become a relatively violent start to 2026, particularly compared to the year prior.

There were two unrelated homicides in different parts of the city Tuesday night, occurring just minutes apart. In the first, a person was fatally shot on the 1800 block of Sunnydale Avenue in the city’s Ingleside District, with police responding to the scene at 10:43 pm.

According to an SFPD release, police found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and attempted to render aid. The victim was then transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead.

No further information was provided about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

Minutes later, or just about simultaneously, police responded to a home on the 2200 block of 22nd Avenue, in the Sunset District, on a report of a shooting. The home is located near Santiago Street, and across the street from Lincoln High School.

Arriving officers reportedly found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

KRON4 reported from the scene, saying that a male suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors on the quiet street were reportedly looking on as police secured the area, and a pool of blood was apparently seen on the sidewalk.

Both of these remain active cases, and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

These appear to have been the 11th and 12 homicides of the year to date in San Francisco. As we noted following the 10th homicide, the city has been seeing a bizarre uptick in killings since the start of the new year, and has been strangely tracking for one homicide per week — which is about double the rate the city saw last year.

In 2025, San Francisco recorded the lowest number of total homicides since 1954, a total of 28, which was a 20% drop from the already low number recorded in 2024, which was 35.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images